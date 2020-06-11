AccelerateED struggles with social distancing on school buses as it works to get students back in schools this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman heard from the Accelerate ED task force on Thursday.
The task force presented their recommendations on getting back to school in the fall. Because of the uncertainty of what the outbreak will look like come August, the task force is outlining multiple models of learning for the fall, from traditional in-person school days to hybrid models to full distance learning plans.
However, the task force stressed that regardless of which option is implemented, school will look different next fall.
“Number one things are going to take longer. They are going to be more complicated, but also I think we’ve got to hammer home that it’s going to cost more,” Chesterfield County School District Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin said.
The task force recommended districts choose the right model for them, depending on what the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district is at that time and where hotspots are located come August.
The traditional model is a normal class schedule. Additional safety measures would be implemented including but not limited to nurses and counselors at every school, PPE for staff, regular disinfecting procedures, restricting visitors, masks for students and staff when social distancing isn’t possible, and decreasing the amount students are moving around the school. The task force also suggested having teachers rotate instead of students and possibly having lunch served in the classroom.
The hybrid model includes options like morning and afternoon schedules or alternating days. The task force also outlined the need for every district to have a distance-learning option prepared in case students can’t return safely to schools.
The big roadblock for a traditional model appears to be transportation right now. DHEC recommends only 50% capacity for buses. The task force found that some schools would not be able to operate normal schedules with this bus capacity.
“We don’t have enough hours in the day, enough buses, or drivers to double up and get all of our students to school if we only have 50% on our buses,” Greenville County Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Scott Turner said.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever asked parents to, instead of using the bus, use their cars because we are always pushing and believe that the very safest transportation is for students to ride the bus,” Spearman said. “They are like big armored trucks bringing our students in, but this is a time that we would appreciate parents considering if at all possible that they would drive their students to school. That would help us tremendously with the capacity level on the bus.”
The task force also included plans for the five extra school days to help catch students up and provide emotional support services.
“COVID-19 has been a tremendous traumatic even for all of us,” Spearman said. “Our students and facility and communities have also had another traumatic event to happen with the death of George Floyd and the racial tension that’s been brought forth and as educators. It is our responsibility and I feel so committed to making change and having discussions with our students.”
The task force also gave recommendations for parents that choose not to send their students back to school in the fall because of the outbreak, saying that parents would need to sign a declaration of intent and there needs to be a plan for digital learning for those students.
The task force plans to release their written report by Friday and issue their finalized report by the end of next week.
