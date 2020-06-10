Sumter woman arrested after being accused of shooting at person’s feet, stealing tent

Sheila Benjamin (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Emery Glover | June 10, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 11:52 AM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 45-year-old Sumter woman has been arrested after shooting a gun and stealing a tent at a party.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sheila Benjamin started a fight with someone at a party on Patricia Drive on May 22. During the incident, Benjamin pointed a gun at a person and fired the gun in the air and around the victim’s feet.

Officials said Benjamin also stole a canopy or tent from a home on Patricia Drive.

Benjamin was charged with first-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm, and petit larceny.

