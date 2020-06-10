Sumter woman arrested after being accused of shooting at person’s feet, stealing tent

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 45-year-old Sumter woman has been arrested after shooting a gun and stealing a tent at a party.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sheila Benjamin started a fight with someone at a party on Patricia Drive on May 22. During the incident, Benjamin pointed a gun at a person and fired the gun in the air and around the victim’s feet.
Officials said Benjamin also stole a canopy or tent from a home on Patricia Drive.
Benjamin was charged with first-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm, and petit larceny.
