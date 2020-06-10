State health officials report 528 new cases of COVID-19, 7 more deaths

“I have to say that today I am more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “For the past two weeks, we’ve seen some of our highest daily numbers since the pandemic began and there have also been recent increases in our percent positive, which tells us that more people than we would hope for who are being tested are sick. This is why we need everyone’s help in re-emphasizing how critical it is for every one of us, every day, to wear a mask in public and to stay physically distanced from one another.”