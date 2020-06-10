SEC Media Days to take place virtually for the first time ever

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIS) - The Southeastern Conference has announced SEC Media Days will take place virtually this year for the first time ever.
The annual event to preview the upcoming football season was set to be held in Atlanta on July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel. However, the event will now be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."
Sankey will also deliver his “State of the SEC” address during the virtual events.
The SEC Network is planning to provide coverage of SEC Media Days.
The dates and times for the upcoming virtual event will be announced at a later date.
