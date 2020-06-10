SCDOR: Taxpayers can now file amendments for state income tax returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced that taxpayers can amend their tax returns electronically.
Officials encourage taxpayers to file the amendments electronically for their state tax return using a reputable vendor.
The Internal Revenue Service has also announced they will begin accepting 2019 amended returns online this summer.
The return can also be amended by paper. To do so, file a new 2019 SC1040 and check the “Amended Return” box. Returns from 2018 or older should be amended using the SC1040X form.
For more information, visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website.
