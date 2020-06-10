SC State to begin fall semester August 10

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The fall semester at South Carolina State University will start on August 10, according to university officials.
Officials are putting together a phased plan to bring students, faculty, and staff back to the campus.
Students will be required to complete all course registration, financial arrangements and any necessary financial aid and academic appeals online before coming back to campus.
University officials noted that some classes will be conducted remotely or fully online. The university will also take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of students on campus following Thanksgiving break.
Full details regarding the university’s phased return plan will be announced at a later date.
