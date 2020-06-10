SC House 88 race bound for runoff after no candidate earned a majority vote in June 9 primary

LEXINGTON COUNTY , S.C. (WIS) - The race to represent District 88 in the South Carolina House of Representatives is going two weeks longer.
No candidate earned a majority in the June 9 primary, triggering a June 23 runoff election.
Mike Sturkie led the field with 35% of the primary vote, and will face off against RJ May, who earned 25% of the vote.
Sturkie led with 1,788 votes, defeating May by 520 votes (1,268).
They'll be competing for the more than 2,100 votes earned by other competitors John Lastinger (17 percent of the vote), Brian Duncan (14 percent) and Eddie McCain (10 percent).
Both Sturkie and May said they’d focus on the issues and courting new voters.
Sturkie said he wants to see more state road dollars handled by counties.
“I’m a lifelong resident. My ancestors settled here in 1840. I’ve been married to the same wife, the same job, and the same home phone number and the same address for 38 years,” Sturkie said.
“I value our community, I value Lexington County, and I want to see us grow and I want to see things better for everybody.”
May said he is campaigning on small government and transparency.
"If the folks who didn't vote for me in this race are now having a choice between my opponent and I, I would ask them if they want a true conservative or not in the State House representing them. If they do, then I would ask humbly for their vote," he said.
There is no Democratic challenger or incumbent in the raise.
Rep. McLain Toole, the current Republican SC House Representative from District 88, is not running.
