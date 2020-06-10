Primary Election Results: Many SC races called, still waiting on results in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is your trusted source for primary election coverage on June 9.
Polls closed in South Carolina at 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. got to cast a ballot.
Some people in Richland County were still waiting to vote as of 11 p.m.
WIS talked to county election officials about the issues they faced with combining precincts and more. (Watch video above.)
Dr. Charles Austin, the Richland County Election Board Chair, thanked voters for their patience at the polls. He also thanked poll workers.
When asked about the District 8 County Council race being left off some voters’ ballots in District 8, Austin said the board would look into it.
“Someone did mention that to me,” he said. “I’m unaware of that. But as we meet tomorrow that’s one of the issues that we will certainly investigate.”
Below is a list of all the races for which WIS will have the results. Next to the race title is a (D) or (R) noting whether it was part of the Democratic or Republican primary ballot.
U.S. Senate:
- Republican primary with three challengers taking on incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham
U.S. House:
- District 1 (R)
- District 2 (R)
- District 3 (D)
- District 5 (D)
- District 7 (D)
State House:
- District 64 (D)
- District 64 (R)
- District 75 (D)
- District 80 (D)
- District 88 (R)
- District 95 (D)
- District 96 (R)
State Senate:
- District 18 (R)
- District 20 (R)
- District 22 (R)
- District 36 (D)
- Clarendon Co Coroner (D)
- Clarendon Co Probate Judge (D)
- Kershaw Co Council Dist 1 (R)
- Lee Co School Board Dist 3 (D)
- Lee Co School Board Dist 7 (D)
- Lexington Co Council Dist 5 (R)
- Lexington Co Council Dist 6 (R)
- Lexington Co Sheriff (R)
- Newberry Co Council Dist 1 (R)
- Newberry Co Council Dist 2 (R)
- Newberry Co Council Dist 4 (R)
- Orangeburg Co Council Dist 3 (D)
- Orangeburg Co Council Dist 4 (D)
- Orangeburg Co Council Dist 5 (D)
- Orangeburg Co Sheriff (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 2 (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 7 (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 8 (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 9 (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 10 (D)
- Richland Co Coroner (D)
- Richland Co Sheriff (D)
- Saluda Co Council Dist 2 (R)
- Saluda Co Council Dist 4 (R)
- Saluda Co Sheriff (D)
- Sumter Co Coroner (D)
- Sumter Co Council Dist 1 (D)
- Sumter Co Council Dist 5 (D)
Just after midnight, before all votes in the state were yet tallied, the SC Election Commission said voter turnout was at 21.56%. For an election amid a global pandemic, the turnout is higher than expected.
In 2018, turnout for the South Carolina primary was 20.4% and in 2016 it was 13.82%.
