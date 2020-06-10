Long lines, incorrect ballots and precinct confusion lead to frustrated Richland County voters

Some voters say it took them close to five hours to cast their vote. At some precincts, voters were still waiting in line at midnight. Steve Hartwig votes at Bridge Creek Elementary School and says it took him three hours to vote and only two voting machines were being used. "The turnout was great. I just think the organization of the event was very poor, and I just think it was poorly planned, and I think a lot of things that happened yesterday could have been somehow resolved from the last time we voted, so I'm very disappointed," Hartwig explained.