Long lines, incorrect ballots and precinct confusion lead to frustrated Richland County voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Primary day proved to be frustrating for some voters, particularly in Richland County. From long lines to incorrect ballots and a shortage of poll workers, there were several issues.
Some voters say it took them close to five hours to cast their vote. At some precincts, voters were still waiting in line at midnight. Steve Hartwig votes at Bridge Creek Elementary School and says it took him three hours to vote and only two voting machines were being used. "The turnout was great. I just think the organization of the event was very poor, and I just think it was poorly planned, and I think a lot of things that happened yesterday could have been somehow resolved from the last time we voted, so I'm very disappointed," Hartwig explained.
He says dozens of people weren't willing to wait in line. “There was a lot of people I know that just once they saw the length of the line they turned around and went back to wherever they came from, so there’s votes not being counted too," said Hartwig.
Incorrect ballots also led to chaos for candidates. Richland County Council District 8 Democratic candidate, Hamilton Grant, says he received reports from five of the nine precincts that his name was left off the ballot. “It’s particularly frustrating because when you hear your race wasn’t even on the ballot in major precincts that are in your district, that’s unacceptable,” Grant said.
That race has not yet been called. Grant says he’s been told by election officials his race will likely lead to a runoff election scheduled for June 23rd. “It was a grave miscarriage of democracy. We saw people stand out in two to four-hour wait lines. We saw incorrect ballots. We saw a lack of accountability on campaign election rules. We saw a mirage of other things that happened yesterday, which is really unfair to the voters of Richland County," said Grant.
Columbia councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine says she received calls all night from upset voters. She says they weren’t told Greenview Park precinct was being moved to Fairwold Elementary. “I called the election commission, and they said they combined them because they didn't have enough clerks, so I asked why didn’t you take the smaller precinct and send them to the larger one, instead of sending so many people to a more obscure location, and they hadn’t thought of it. It was a little disappointing," said Devine.
Election officials blame the long wait lines on volunteer poll workers backing out at the last minute, and they also say some workers were not properly trained. However, we also heard from some people who say they called Richland County Voter Registration Office wanting to become a poll worker and never got a callback.
