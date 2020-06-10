LIVE AT 4 PM: Gov. McMaster to discuss state’s coronavirus response, possibly announcing more business openings

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Wednesday afternoon regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
He will be joined by health officials for a news conference at 4 p.m.
It’s possible the governor will announce more business openings, as he often does during these briefings.
Businesses that are still closed include movie theaters, bowling alleys and performing arts centers. Much of the rest of the economy is back open in South Carolina.
In recent days, there have been some spikes in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the state. On Monday, nearly 550 new cases were reported.
To look at those numbers within the context of how much testing is being done, the percent positive has also been rising as of late.
Percent positive refers to the number of positive cases in relation to the number of tests performed each day.
The fact that the percent positive is rising could mean the state is doing less testing than needed.
As of Tuesday, June 9, there have been a cumulative total of 15,228 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the outbreak began in early March. So far, 568 people have died.
Health officials are also expected to give an update on their response at Wednesday’s news conference.
