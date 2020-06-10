FIRST ALERT: Strong showers and storms for Wednesday-Thursday

Von Gaskin's Wednesday June 10 morning forecast
By Von Gaskin | June 10, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 5:41 AM

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

-First Alert Wednesday & Thursday for strong showers and storms

-There is a “Marginal Risk” for severe storms in parts of the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday

-The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend

-Areas of rain will move slowly, therefore flooding is a concern in some areas.

-Daytime highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel hotter as you add in the high humidity values

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The current pattern makes the air feel tropical. Heat and high humidity values will continue across the state today. We are expecting daytime highs to reach the lower 90s today. Heat index values will make the temperature feel hotter, because of high humidity values.

Soggy and unsettled weather is expected for the remainder of the week as showers and storms cycle up into the Midlands from the south. Additional rain chances are expected Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Drier air with slightly lower rain chances will arrive over the weekend and early next week.

