FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong storms Thursday, then more rain into your weekend

Thursday is an Alert Day! The cold front will slow down over the Midlands Thursday, giving way to more scattered showers and storms. Some localized flooding is possible. Turn around, don’t drown! The eastern Midlands will likely have the best chance of seeing some of the heaviest moisture. Still, though, about 60% of the Midlands could see scattered rain and storms Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong. In fact, parts of the area are under a Marginal Risk for storms. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.