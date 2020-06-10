FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong storms Thursday, then more rain into your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! More heavy rain and storms are on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Expect scattered showers and storms in the Midlands as a cold front pushes in (50-60%). Some storms could be strong. Areas of fog could develop. It will be warm, with lows in the mid 70s.
· Thursday is a First Alert Day for heavy rain, scattered strong storms and potential flooding. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms.
· Rain chances are around 60% Thursday. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
· Showers and storms will likely stick around for parts of the area Friday as a front stalls near the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40%.
· Some wet weather is in your weekend forecast (30-40%). Highs will be in the mid 80s for now.
First Alert Weather Story:
Thursday is an Alert Day! The cold front will slow down over the Midlands Thursday, giving way to more scattered showers and storms. Some localized flooding is possible. Turn around, don’t drown! The eastern Midlands will likely have the best chance of seeing some of the heaviest moisture. Still, though, about 60% of the Midlands could see scattered rain and storms Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong. In fact, parts of the area are under a Marginal Risk for storms. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
With the front likely stalling near our area Friday, we're going to keep rain chances around 40%. Some storms are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
With the front nearby Saturday and Sunday, the chance of rain and storms will continue over the area. Rain chances Saturday are around 30%, then up to 40% for Sunday.
More showers and storms are possible into Monday. Highs will be in the 80s.
First Alert Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50-60%). Areas of Fog. Warm. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
