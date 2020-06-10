FDIC Chair calls SC bankers, warns banks need to be ‘very careful’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina bankers got guidance from the top on Wednesday.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chairman Jelena McWilliams held a virtual meeting with more than 250 South Carolina bankers to talk about the challenges facing the local and national economy.
Journalists were not allowed on the call, but afterward, she said bankers asked about the potential of a second COVID-19 wave and guidance on federal aid programs.
She said before the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina’s banks were in good shape. However, banks with ties to industries such as tourism and manufacturing should be cautious.
“Those banks that are exposed to a lot of the small businesses, and even larger businesses where employees have been furloughed or laid off are going to have to be very careful how they deal with those mortgages, car payments, and credit card payments,” McWilliams said.
She said those banks will have to diversity this business to counteract losses.
The FDIC is scheduled to release new banking statistics in the first quarter of 2020 on June 16.
McWilliams said the pandemic has given banks in South Carolina and across the country an opportunity to advance their online presence.
“What we’re going to see is banks are rapidly evolving. Before they were looking at new adoptions of technology as a cost-driven side of business, now they’re looking at it as a strategic investment,” she said.
She said it's part of an "interesting transformation" where more banking is done online, and the use of the brick and mortar stores change.
She referred WIS to this 2014 report, whereas of 2014, the percentage of banking offices had declined by 4.8 percent since 2009.
South Carolina Bankers Association President Fred Green texted WIS stating, “[McWilliams] is the perfect person for the FDIC chair, especially during these uncertain times. The bankers really appreciated her thoughtful advice and candid comments.”
