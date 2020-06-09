Sumter man arrested, accused of firing gun from window of truck

Sumter man arrested, charged after firing gun from driver side window (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene | June 9, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 4:21 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been arrested following multiple reports in recent weeks of gunfire in the Terry Road/Lower Lake Drive area.

Nicholas Keith Scudder, 23, has been charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Officials say Scudder was seen firing a weapon in the air from the driver’s side window of his pickup truck at about 6:30 p.m. on June 6.

Officers located Scudder’s vehicle in the area and placed him in custody after a traffic stop. A handgun with an extended magazine was found inside the vehicle.

Scudder was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and later released on a $10,000 surety bond.

