Sumter man arrested, accused of firing gun from window of truck

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been arrested following multiple reports in recent weeks of gunfire in the Terry Road/Lower Lake Drive area.
Nicholas Keith Scudder, 23, has been charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Officials say Scudder was seen firing a weapon in the air from the driver’s side window of his pickup truck at about 6:30 p.m. on June 6.
Officers located Scudder’s vehicle in the area and placed him in custody after a traffic stop. A handgun with an extended magazine was found inside the vehicle.
Scudder was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and later released on a $10,000 surety bond.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.