Primary Election Results: Polls in SC close at 7 p.m., get results as they come in here

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is your trusted source for primary election coverage on June 9.
Polls close in South Carolina at 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will get to cast a ballot.
As results come in, check out the WIS Election Results page for the latest numbers.
NOTE: When on the Election Results page -- switch between the “Statewide Races” and “Local Races” in the drop menu at the top of the page to see more race results.
On the Election Results page, one may search for a specific candidate or race title, as well.
Below is a list of all the races for which WIS will have the results. Next to the race title is a (D) or (R) noting whether it was part of the Democratic or Republican primary ballot.
U.S. Senate:
- Republican primary with three challengers taking on incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham
U.S. House:
- District 1 (R)
- District 2 (R)
- District 3 (D)
- District 5 (D)
- District 7 (D)
State House:
- District 64 (D)
- District 64 (R)
- District 75 (D)
- District 80 (D)
- District 88 (R)
- District 95 (D)
- District 96 (R)
State Senate:
- District 18 (R)
- District 20 (R)
- District 22 (R)
- District 36 (D)
- Clarendon Co Coroner (D)
- Clarendon Co Probate Judge (D)
- Kershaw Co Council Dist 1 (R)
- Lee Co School Board Dist 3 (D)
- Lee Co School Board Dist 7 (D)
- Lexington Co Council Dist 5 (R)
- Lexington Co Council Dist 6 (R)
- Lexington Co Sheriff (R)
- Newberry Co Council Dist 1 (R)
- Newberry Co Council Dist 2 (R)
- Newberry Co Council Dist 4 (R)
- Orangeburg Co Council Dist 3 (D)
- Orangeburg Co Council Dist 4 (D)
- Orangeburg Co Council Dist 5 (D)
- Orangeburg Co Sheriff (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 2 (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 7 (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 8 (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 9 (D)
- Richland Co Council Dist 10 (D)
- Richland Co Coroner (D)
- Richland Co Sheriff (D)
- Saluda Co Council Dist 2 (R)
- Saluda Co Council Dist 4 (R)
- Saluda Co Sheriff (D)
- Sumter Co Coroner (D)
- Sumter Co Council Dist 1 (D)
- Sumter Co Council Dist 5 (D)
