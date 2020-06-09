National cemeteries to continue committal services for veterans, family members

"VA national cemeteries were able to continue performing our essential mission–to inter Veterans and eligible family members over the last 10 weeks," said Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves. "We have been eager to resume normal operations and provide committal services and military honors that families have come to expect. We believe we have a robust set of measures in place that will allow us to conduct committal and memorial services while protecting the health and safety of Veterans, their families and our team members who serve them."