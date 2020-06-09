Members of National Guard, State Guard being asked to work Richland Co. polls, county election commissioner says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - As voters make their way to cast their ballots in Richland County, some voters have found themselves waiting in long lines as many precincts converge to vote at one location.
According to Richland County Interim Elections Commissioner Terry Graham, voting machines have been placed at each location. However, some of those locations still need a few more poll workers.
Graham tells WIS that members of the National Guard and the State Guard have been asked to fill in at some locations.
Graham said voter turnout in the county appears to be higher than expected. Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina State Elections Commission said initial reports from county election officials have shown “moderate” voter turnout.
Whitmire added that 73 of 247 polling places were relocated statewide. Less than a third of those changes were in Richland County.
WIS has also received reports of issues at polling places in Richland County. If you have issues voting in Richland County, please call the elections commission.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.