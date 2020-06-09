FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong storms, heavy rain possible Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more scattered rain and storms in your First Alert Forecast. Some storms could be strong.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers/storms possible (30-40%). Areas of fog could develop. It will be warm, with lows in the mid 70s.
· Wednesday and Thursday are both First Alert Days for heavy rain, strong storms and potential flooding. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms both days.
· Showers and storms will be scattered in the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are around 60%. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
· Showers will likely stick around for parts of the area Friday as a front stalls near the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40%.
· Some wet weather is possible this weekend (20-30% chance).
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and/or storms are possible (30-40%). As we lose the heating of the day, the threat for storms will likely dissipate. Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Heads up! Alert Days are posted for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.
On Wednesday, prepare for scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there across the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially later in the afternoon into the evening. The chance for rain is around 60%. Watch out for localized flooding. Parts of the area are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
By Thursday, the front will likely stall near the Midlands, giving way to more scattered showers and storms. Some localized flooding is possible. The eastern Midlands will likely have the best chance for rough weather. However, for now, about 60% of the Midlands could see scattered rain and storms Thursday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
With the front likely stalling near the area Friday, we're going to keep rain chances around 40%. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
Your weekend doesn't look like a washout right now, but we do have a few showers in your forecast Saturday (20%) and Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible (30-40%). Areas of Fog. Warm. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
