Coroner: Eastover crash victim died of heart attack

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 65-year-old man who was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Eastover died of a heart attack, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Officials identified the man as John Dunning of Winnsboro. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Dunning was driving a 2011 Chevy truck on Garners Ferry Road at Spring Crossing Road on Monday around 8:30 a.m. The truck ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees and an embankment.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Dunning’s heart attack that happened before the crash.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.
