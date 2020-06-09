Church to hold ‘Drive n’ Drop’ supply drive for Epworth Children’s Home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Washington Street United Methodist Church has begun a “Drive n’ Drop” supply drive to benefit Epworth Children’s Home.
The supply drive aims to bring in items to replace those that were lost in a fire that happened at one of the Epworth Children’s Home facilities.
Here’s a list of the items requested:
- Secret and Degree deodorant
- Tresemme and Suave shampoo and conditioner
- Dove and Irish Spring bath soap
- Bic razors
- toothbrushes and toothpaste
- liquid hand soap
- dryer sheets
- Dawn dish soap
- Bleach
- trash bags (all sizes)
- Zip-Lock bags (all sizes)
- Lysol spray
- Pine-Sol
- Sponges
- Hand sanitizer
- Mesh laundry bags
- Alarm clocks
- Flashlights with batteries
- Multi-pack batteries
- Plastic laundry baskets
The drive will be held on June 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. You can drop off the items at 1401 Washington Street in the parking lot.
You may also donate money by writing a check to:
Epworth Supply Drive
WSUMC
1401 Washington Street
Columbia, SC 29210
You may also give online by visiting this link or texting “engage” to 73256 and choose the appropriate designation.
If you have questions about the drive, please call 803-256-2417 or email Jane Peterson at jane@wsmethodist.org.
