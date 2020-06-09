Cayce DPS opens investigation after Riverwalk vandalized

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety has opened an investigation after the Cayce Riverwalk was vandalized.
A citizen called Cayce DPS stating there were two females with young children in strollers vandalizing the property with paint. An officer saw the two women with strollers leaving the West Columbia Park around just a few minutes after receiving the call. The officer noticed both women had paint on their clothes and on their bodies.
The officer asked the women for identification, but the women said they did not have identification and tried to leave the area. Officials said the women were “uncooperative and verbally aggressive” and told the officers they “are going down.”
Cayce DPS said the women made false accusations about the officer saying he put his knee on her neck.
One of the women claimed to be an activist and exposed herself to the officer during the encounter.
The women were ultimately allowed to leave. However, the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.
