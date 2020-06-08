Where do I vote? Your polling place may have been temporarily moved

“There’s two main reasons,” said Chris Whitmire of the South Carolina Elections Commission. “One is the facility said you can’t use our place or it doesn’t make sense to use the facility. Greenwood normally has a polling place -- a couple of senior living facilities. That just doesn’t make sense with COVID-19 to bring people into a senior living place. Some places have said you can’t use our place and others are a poll manager shortage, which have resulted in a polling place consolidation. Some of them are moves. Some of them are consolidations.”