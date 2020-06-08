SCHP: 1 dead following fatal collision on Ansel Caughman Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Ansel Caughman Road near Union Church Road 10 miles north of Batesburg.
The collision occurred around 11:20 p.m. on June 7 and involved a single motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist driving a 1999 Harley Davidson and was traveling west on Ansel Caughman Road when they ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the accident.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.