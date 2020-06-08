SCHP: 1 dead following fatal collision on Ansel Caughman Road

By WIS News 10 Staff | June 8, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 8:16 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Ansel Caughman Road near Union Church Road 10 miles north of Batesburg.

The collision occurred around 11:20 p.m. on June 7 and involved a single motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist driving a 1999 Harley Davidson and was traveling west on Ansel Caughman Road when they ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the accident.

