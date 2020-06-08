Public defenders, protesters march to state house for justice system inequalities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of citizens and public defenders in South Carolina marched from the Richland County Courthouse in downtown Columbia to the South Carolina State House. It’s one of many marches being held by public defenders and attorneys across the nation today and organizers the main goal of today’s march: a call for systematic change to the justice system to combat the inequalities.
Fielding Pringle, the circuit public defender for Richland and Kershaw counties, organized the march in coordination with the “I Can’t Breath” SC organization. After the march to the State House, Pringle spoke alongside other public defenders and protest leaders.
Pringle said there are failures in the justice system and public defenders in South Carolina don’t want to stand by silently. She said that public defenders witness injustices in the system and they recognize the need for change.
“We don't want to stay silent,” Pringle said. “We want to show our solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.”
During her speech, she promised protesters that she would continue to fight for equality and systematic change in the justice system.
“I Can’t Breathe” organizers said that it’s important to come together as a community and continue protesting. Monday was the 10th day of protests.
"We're not just protesters, not just specific people in the community, but it's made up of public defenders. you have lawyers, anybody in the medical field, just showing that solidarity in the movement just like we support them,” Demetris Hill, an organizer, said.
On June 5, "I Can’t Breath” SC delivered what measures protesters would like to see implemented through policy. They include laws that demilitarize the use of military weaponry by local law enforcement, bias and crisis intervention training, de-escalation training, requiring by law the use of body cameras, and that it be available to the public upon request and prohibiting no-knock raids.
I.S. Leevy Johnson, a Columbia attorney who grew up during the civil rights movement, and in 1970 was the first African American elected to the south Carolina general assembly since reconstruction said the S.C. legislature needs to move quickly to pass legislation to create standard and uniform policies for holding law enforcement agencies accountable across the state.
“There is very little, very little, laws or ordinances that hold police accountable, and that’s what’s needed now and that’s what the outcry is about now, that not only statues be passed, but ordinances be passed, and local policies be implemented to make police accountable,” I.S. Leevy Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.