Protest organizers say water bottles called suspicious by CPD, RCSD contain water and baking soda

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are working with state and federal agencies to investigate “suspicious” water bottles spotted at recent protests in downtown Columbia.
In the area of Lincoln, Laurel and Richland streets on the weekend of June 6, the CPD Bomb Squad said it found discarded plastic bottles containing a white milky substance and partially covered in duct tape.
The water bottles were safely collected for examination.
CPD said due to the suspicious nature of the bottles, it notified SLED and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The FBI is in the process of testing the substance to determine its components. Police said a field test at the scene showed the contents included a small trace of a substance that can be caustic to -- or burn -- the skin.
An organizer with I Can’t Breath S.C., the group organizing recent protests, said the suggestion that anything in their bottles was harmful is “completely false.”
Organizers say the bottles contain a mix of baking soda and water, which the volunteer medics in their group use to treat tear gas exposure and people sprayed with mace.
“We will not stand by while our medics are targeted by this false narrative,” Rye Martinez with I Can’t Breath SC said.
At least three CPD officers complained of burns, blisters, irritation and redness on their hands and arms consistent with injuries from a caustic or corrosive substance, the department said. Those injuries happened Saturday, May 30, when protests turned violent outside CPD Headquarters.
Officials are working to determine if there is a direct link between the injuries and the bottles. However, a spokeswoman for CPD said, “some of the injuries sustained last Saturday are consistent with injuries often found in caustic or corrosive substances.”
When asked specifically whether the bottles in question contained baking soda, a spokeswoman for RCSD said, “We’ve heard the same things that people say it was baking soda -- I can tell you that the bottles we came in contact with were caustic to personnel, meaning they can burn somebody. If you came already with these bottles with that solution in them, you had no intent to be peaceful.”
Sunday, Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook released a statement regarding the situation saying, “This may suggest evidence of not a spontaneous or peaceful protest, but an orchestrated and planned attack against law enforcement. Those who choose violence over peace will continue to be held accountable for their criminal actions.”
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott echoed those remarks: “This is just another example of the dangers law enforcement officers face from agitators who are not interested in peace. It’s inconceivable that anyone would think to harm officers in such a way, considering the dangers it poses to peaceful protesters, as well. Bottles filled with corrosive materials are not instruments of protest. They are instruments that are designed to seriously injure those that serve to protect the right of people to protest. Unfortunately, those that chose to peacefully protest rarely see this side of what we face.”
No arrests have been made in the investigation at this time, according to officials.
CPD says if anyone comes into contact with abandoned bottles that contain a similar looking substance, they should not touch them.
Anyone who knows anything about this case can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.