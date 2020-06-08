Prisma Health announces new COVID-19 testing sites across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health has announced several new COVID-19 testing sites in the Midlands and the Upstate.
The following list is for the week of June 8 to 13 and includes locations in Cayce, Manning and Sumter.
These community testing sites, created in partnership with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, seek to reach people who may not otherwise have access to testing or online virtual visits.
The tests provided are for active COVID-19 infections only.
People who want to be tested do not need to get a doctor’s order or make an appointment. Prisma said testing will be done “regardless of ability to pay.”
Results from these testing sites should come back within four days, Prisma said.
Monday, June 8 - Saturday, June 13, Greenville Convention Center
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday
Tuesday, June 9, Mauldin
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mauldin Elementary School, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
Thursday, June 11, Laurens
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., E.B. Morse Elementary School, 200 Parkview Drive, Laurens
Saturday, June 13, Greenville
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Duncan Chapel Elementary School, 210 Duncan Chapel Road, Greenville
Wednesday, June 10, Manning
10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Manning Elementary School, 311 W. Boyce St, Manning (This event is in partnership with McLeod Health and Prisma Health. Please note extended time.)
Thursday, June 11, Sumter
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 4235 Nazarene Church Road, Sumter
Saturday, June 13, Cayce
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cayce Elementary School, 515 Bulldog Blvd, Cayce
Prisma said it plans to add additional sites in the coming weeks. For more information, click or tap here.
