Northside Middle employee tests positive for COVID-19

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An employee at Northside Middle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials at Lexington School District Two.
According to the district, the employee self-reported the results on June 7. The employee worked in the building during the weeks of May 26 and June 1 coordinating and collecting year-end materials.
Officials said the employee is self-quarantining and following COVID-19 guidelines published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for 14 days.
Employees at the school were asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing while in the school. Employees were provided with masks and gloves.
Members of the public were not allowed in the building during this time.
Lexington Two’s custodial and maintenance staff are deep cleaning the school.
