Nearly $6 million approved for South Carolina storm survivors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly $6 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for South Carolinians affected by severe storms that occurred on April 13.
The funds include grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help with uninsured or underinsured losses.
Officials say more than $3.3 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans approved for homeowners, renters, and business owners to rebuild or repair property. The SBA is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property.
More than $2.6 million in FEMA grants approved for survivors. This includes amount includes more than $1.5 million to make repairs to make their homes livable, more than $500,000 to pay for somewhere to stay if they’re unable to return home replace essential household items and nearly $300,000 to replace essential personal items.
Nearly 530 South Carolina homeowners and renters have approved for this help.
Survivors in Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg, and Pickens counties have until Tuesday, June 30 to apply for federal disaster help.
Register for assistance in one of three ways:
- Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov
- The FEMA app. Visit: //fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.
- Call 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Multilingual operators are available.
When registering the following information will be helpful:
- Address of the primary residence where the damage occurred.
- Current mailing address.
- Current telephone number.
- Insurance information.
- Total household annual income.
- Routing and account number for checking or savings account. This allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account.
- A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.