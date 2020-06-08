Motorcyclist killed in crash in Leesville identified

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash outside Leesville on Sunday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Ansel Caughman Road, near Union Church Road, just south of Columbia Highway (378).
The motorcyclist driving a 1999 Harley Davidson was traveling west on Ansel Caughman Road when he ran off the road and hit a tree, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Brandon Shawn Matthews, 42, of Batesburg, died at the scene from his injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet, officials said.
SCHP is still investigating.
