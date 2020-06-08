Motorcyclist killed in crash in Leesville identified

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Leesville identified
Brandon Shawn Matthews, 42, of Batesburg, died at the scene from his injuries.
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 8, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 3:21 PM

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash outside Leesville on Sunday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Ansel Caughman Road, near Union Church Road, just south of Columbia Highway (378).

The motorcyclist driving a 1999 Harley Davidson was traveling west on Ansel Caughman Road when he ran off the road and hit a tree, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Brandon Shawn Matthews, 42, of Batesburg, died at the scene from his injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, officials said.

SCHP is still investigating.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.