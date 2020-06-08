Local civil rights activist shares her experience protesting for racial equality in Columbia and Washington, D.C.

“We were fortunate enough to be right there by the reflection pool and we were right up underneath the podium,” Eaddy said. “When Dr. King started speaking it was so hot out there, the speech was just plain boring and they didn’t realize they had an open mic and Mahalia Jackson tugged him and said Martin do your ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. So he folded up the script he had and went into I have a dream speech and that’s what we remember to this day."