Lee County officials announce death of deputy due to COVID-19

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The sheriff of Lee County shared sad news Monday that one of his deputies has died after contracting COVID-19.
Sheriff Daniel Simon said Sgt. Mikkos Leonardo Newman “fought a battle with COVID-19 and lost.”
Newman was a “faithful servant to Lee County, a father, friend, brother, and son and a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff wrote.
The sheriff’s office said Newman was born in 1982, which would make him 37 or 38. Newman was “far too young to be gone,” the sheriff said.
“We ask for understanding and wish to remember him as he would have wanted it,” Simon said. “Mikkos was larger than life, full of laughter and kind to everyone.”
