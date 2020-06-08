Infectious disease doctor says SC should expect rise in coronavirus cases

“South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems continue to monitor bed capacity related to COVID-19 as they resume normal operations and health services. We are in regular contact with DHEC and the National Guard and continue to maintain a strong bed surge plan in the event hospitals need to set up alternate care sites or expand capacity to meet a spike in patients. As testing becomes more available, we are seeing more COVID-19 cases identified, but that doesn’t directly translate to an increase in hospitalizations. Many of the patients who test positive for COVID-19 will not require acute hospital care. The state’s hospital community encourages all South Carolinians to wear a mask to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”