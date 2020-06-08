Infectious disease doctor says SC should expect rise in coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on June 8 a new state record for COVID-19 cases in a day with 542.
The Chair of Internal Medicine at Prisma Health Midlands Dr. Helmut Albrecht said the re-opening of businesses and the recent memorial day gatherings likely played a role.
"We're only dealing with the Memorial weekend fallout, the last weekend is hardly there in the blip. So I expect another uptick from there on," he said.
Albrecht said the rise in cases is likely not just a product of increased testing, but increased spread of the virus in the community.
He referenced the percentage of cases coming back positive. As of June 6, DHEC reported an 8.7 percent rate.
"We're reaching levels that we didn't really see since the beginning, in late February and early March," he said.
Despite the climb in cases, he said he did not see the rise as a "surge" but rather an elevated "plateau."
He said he does not expect hospital bed capacity to become an issue. As of June 8, DHEC reported 507 COVID-19 related in-patients.
South Carolina Hospital Association Vice President of Communications Schipp Ames sent WIS the following message:
“South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems continue to monitor bed capacity related to COVID-19 as they resume normal operations and health services. We are in regular contact with DHEC and the National Guard and continue to maintain a strong bed surge plan in the event hospitals need to set up alternate care sites or expand capacity to meet a spike in patients. As testing becomes more available, we are seeing more COVID-19 cases identified, but that doesn’t directly translate to an increase in hospitalizations. Many of the patients who test positive for COVID-19 will not require acute hospital care. The state’s hospital community encourages all South Carolinians to wear a mask to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
University of South Carolina Bio-statistics Associate Professor Dr. Alexander McLain said more COVID-19 testing would give better data on what the state should expect.
"What we'd love to have is to know if everyone does or doesn't have COVID-19. That would be wonderful, then we'd get an idea of who has it, who doesn't, how many people have it, and we can really get an idea of how many deaths we can expect to see in the next one or two weeks," he said.
Currently, the CDC estimates South Carolina could see anymore from 50 to more than 500 COVID-19 deaths in June.
WIS reached out to Governor Henry McMaster's office about the rise in cases. Communications Director Brian Symmes sent WIS this statement:
"The governor has no intention of reinstating restrictions on businesses. Every time he’s made a decision to lift restrictions, it was accompanied by guidelines for businesses to follow that will help protect South Carolinians. With those recommended guidelines still in place, there’s no reason to close businesses again.
South Carolinians have collectively learned about this virus - we know more now about how it spreads and how to protect ourselves from it than we did two or three months ago. The governor continues to urge South Carolinians to listen to and follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts because the virus is still here, it’s still contagious, and it is still dangerous."
