First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern expected throughout the week, temps expected to reach upper 80s

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana Sunday evening. weakening will continue as it moves over land and to the north.
-An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the week
-Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s, but it will feel hotter as you add in the high humidity values
-Rain chances will stay high until the weekend
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The heat and humidity will continue across the state today. We are expecting daytime highs to reach the upper 80s today. Heat index values will make the temperature feel hotter, because of high heat index values. Soggy and unsettled weather is expected this week.
Showers chances are expected to ramp up starting Monday as some tropical showers are pushed onshore around a ridge of high pressure that is sitting off the east coast. Additional rain chances are expected later in the week as a cold front approaches from the west.
