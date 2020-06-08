First Alert Forecast: Tracking a good chance of storms in the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have your rain gear handy! We’re tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms in your First Alert Forecast this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers/storms possible (30%). Areas of fog could develop. It will be warm, with lows in the low to mid 70s.
· This week will be warm and humid with nearly a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms.
· Scattered rain and storms are in Tuesday’s forecast. The chance for rain is 50%. Highs will be near 90.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chance at 60%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· A few showers are possible Friday (30%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and/or storms are possible (30%). As we lose the heating of the day, the threat for storms will dissipate. Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
Keep your rain gear handy as we move through the week!
On Tuesday, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible through the morning, but higher rain and storms chances arrive by afternoon and evening. The chance for rain is 50%. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
More showers and thunderstorms are in your forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Watch out for some heavy rain at times. Rain chances are around 60%. No Alert Days have been issued right now, but we’ll keep an eye on your forecast. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
A few more showers are possible Friday (30%). High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
Your weekend doesn't look like a washout right now, but we do have a few showers in your forecast Saturday (20%) and Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Cristobal will continue to move north over the South and Midwest over the next couple of days, spreading more rain and potential flooding over those areas. The system will not be a concern for South Carolina.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible (30%). Areas of Fog. Warm. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
