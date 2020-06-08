Find info on candidates, sample ballots and polling places for SC statewide primary June 9

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina statewide primary is Tuesday, June 9.
Races for both Republican and Democratic candidates will be held, depending on where a voter lives.
To help inform voters ahead of election day, the League of Women Voters of the Columbia Area launched VOTE411.org.
The nonpartisan election resource makes it easy for voters to find their polling place, look at a sample ballot and learn about candidates’ platforms.
“Voters in Richland and Lexington Counties need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before they go to vote,” said Dr. Laura Woliver, President of LWVCA. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on June 9, 2020!”
Voters need to double check their polling place before heading out Tuesday, as the state election commission changed and consolidated some locations due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Many voters have chosen to submit an absentee ballot instead of voting in person.
The South Carolina Democratic primary was held Feb. 29.
