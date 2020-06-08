Coroner’s office identifies body found in Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in the waterway in the Socastee community on Sunday, according to officials.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said officers were called to investigate after the body was found in the water near Recreation Road.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the person as 35-year-old Kenneth Cox from Myrtle Beach. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing in the case.
