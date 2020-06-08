Columbia City Hall to be illuminated in colors of George Floyd’s alma mater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin has announced that at dusk Columbia’s City Hall will be illuminated in crimson and gold, the colors of George Floyd’s alma mater in Houston, Texas.
George Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he had played basketball and football, helping the team win the state title.
Columbia joins Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in solidarity and remembrance for George Floyd by lighting their city halls in the colors of his alma mater.
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers on May 25 has ignited a national movement launching ongoing waves of marches, protests, and demonstrations across the nation, including in Columbia, against police brutality and systemic racism.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.