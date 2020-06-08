City of Columbia opens outdoor park amenities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the City of Columbia have announced the reopening of park amenities.
This includes basketball courts, playgrounds, restrooms, water fountains, non-circulating spray pads, and shelters.
The opening of these amenities is the third phase in the City of Columbia’s phased reopening plan for parks and recreational facilities.
In two weeks, officials plan to reopen other recreational facilities including gyms, wellness centers, and the Clyburn Golf Center.
According to the city’s reopening plan, there are three phases left. However, the final phase which allows special events, summer camps, use of pools, and other rentals has been suspended until further notice.
The City of Columbia is advising residents to use caution while participating in activities at the facilities. Citizens who take part in these activities do so at their own risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
