SCHP investigating fatal collision on SC-6 near Blackville Rd
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 7, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 5:32 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on SC-6 near Blackville Road.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on June 7th.

Officials say a 2000 Chevrolet Pickup Truck and a 2014 Nissan Murano were traveling on SC-6 when one of the vehicles went left of center and struck the other.

The driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of the collision. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the Nissan transported from the scene to Lexington Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. They were also not wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown at this time which car caused the accident. It is also unknown which direction each vehicle was traveling.

