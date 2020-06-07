SCHP investigating fatal collision on SC-6 near Blackville Rd

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on SC-6 near Blackville Road.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on June 7th.
Officials say a 2000 Chevrolet Pickup Truck and a 2014 Nissan Murano were traveling on SC-6 when one of the vehicles went left of center and struck the other.
The driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of the collision. They were not wearing a seatbelt.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The driver of the Nissan transported from the scene to Lexington Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. They were also not wearing a seatbelt.
It is unknown at this time which car caused the accident. It is also unknown which direction each vehicle was traveling.
