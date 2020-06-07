Richland One to provide free summer meals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One School District will be providing free meals for pick up to students stating on June 8.
The 2020 Summer Food Service Program will operate on Mondays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following schools:
- South Kilbourne Elementary School
- Caughman Road Elementary School
- Southeast Middle School
- Lower Richland High School
- Carver-Lyon Elementary School
- Eau Claire High School
- St. Andrews Middle School
- Hyatt Park Elementary School
The program offers seven days’ worth of nutritious breakfasts and lunches to any child at no cost to parents. It is expected to operate through July 30.
Availability for home delivery services will be limited. Organizations that provide summer camps, daycare, or other programs for children may be eligible to receive free meals for their participants.
Although the online application has closed, families that have not previously signed up may still receive meals.
To pick up meals, children must be present for the first pick-up. No other applications are necessary.
For more information and updates, click here. Inquiries can be directed to Richland One Student Nutrition Services at (803) 231-6953, mailed to Richland One Nutrition Services, 201 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or sent via email to sfsp@richlandone.org.
