Religious leaders held peaceful prayer event at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At a prayer and praise service, multiple denominations banded together to help bring peaceful awareness to the events that are going on in communities across the country.
"At the core of all those religions is love and in my faith its love grace and mercy and I think we just need a whole lot more of it now if we are going to pull people together," said Mayor Steve Benjamin.
One week ago Columbia saw peaceful protests turn to violence and aggression, but Saturday at Finlay Park the message being shared was that of support and togetherness
"To know that people are angry and frustrated but there's also peace. This is what we want," said one protestor. "The aggression is coming from a place of pain. At the end of the aggression this is what we want. We want peace, we want unity, we want community and people to come together."
Protesters from the state house also marched to the park to join in the service but the message of peace and change remained the same
"Church has always been on the forefront and so we the ministers of Richland County wanna be at the forefront and help these people as they protest," said Chris Leevy Johnson, who helped organize the event.
Religious leaders at that event also provided a list of changes they want to see, including funding for police body cameras, a hate crime bill in South Carolina and money for mentoring to help young people make positive changes in their lives.
