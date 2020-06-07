Managing stress amidst coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mental health professionals say if you don’t take care of your stress during the COVID-19 pandemic it could worsen to anxiety or depression.
Felice Hightower is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor with Resiliency Consultant and Therapeutic Services in Charlotte.
She says she is starting to see more people reach out for help related to stress from economic instability and the unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic.
“People who had Mental Health issues pre-COVID. Whatever they were pre-COVID, it’s heightened. The fear, the anxiety, the stress,” Hightower said.
She recommends these actions to reduce your stress levels:
-Limit your exposure to social media and the news
“What people don’t realize is you are repeatedly traumatizing yourself by hearing about the devastation and how many people are dying around the world,” Hightower said.
-Follow Health Guidelines
-Exercise
-Create as much normalcy as you can
“Be purposeful in doing things that you know are still safe. And gives you a sense of normalcy that I am getting out of the house that I am doing something I would normally do. Because I think this isolation is affecting people in positive and negative ways as well,” Hightower said.
-Stay Connected
If you are struggling, she says it is important to reach out for help. You can learn more about Felice Hightower here: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/resiliency-consultant-therapeutic-services-charlotte-nc/397582
