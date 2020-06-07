Man arrested after leading police on chase, hitting patrol car, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Spartanburg deputies say a man is facing several charges, after leading police on a chase in a stolen car.
According to an incident report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Laforme started a chase with deputies near Highway 9 and 4th street.
Spike strips were used to get Laforme to stop, which deputies say caused the vehicle to roll to a stop. They say the driver accelerated and intentionally struck a patrol vehicle.
Deputies say Laforme was taken to the hospital, where he was irate and yelled at hospital staff.
Warrants were signed for Laforme on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, and malicious damage to county property.
He was also cited for reckless driving, driving under suspension and public disorderly conduct.
