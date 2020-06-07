High-speed chase yields drugs, weapon in Bamberg

The subject vehicle proceeded down Elm Street and then turned left onto Carlisle Street, disregarding the stop sign and failing to yield to the assisting officer. The subject vehicle then came to U.S. Highway 78, crossed it and Railroad Avenue, disregarding both stop signs, and a third officer joined in the pursuit activating his blue lights. The subject vehicle proceeded down Carlisle Street at speeds around 85 mph to Woodlawn Terrace, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran through a short brick wall at a residence on 250 Woodlawn Terrace and was turning left into the yard of 282 Woodlawn Terrace where it finally stopped after crashing through a brick wall in front of the residence.