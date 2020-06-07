FIRST ALERT: Cristobal is closing in on the Gulf Coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving closer to the Gulf Coastline.
-Cristobal is expected to make landfall in Louisiana later today
-Daytime highs will reach the low 90s, this is the last day in the 90s before the 80s return.
-Rain chances return tomorrow and continue through the week.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The heat and humidity will continue across the state today. We are expecting daytime highs to reach the low 90s again today. Soggy and unsettled weather is expected this week.
Cristobal will move closer to the gulf coast today and that will bring tropical moisture to the southeast. Showers chances are expected to ramp up starting Monday as some tropical showers are pushed onshore around a ridge of high pressure that is sitting off the east coast. Additional rain chances are expected later in the week as a cold front approaches from the west.
