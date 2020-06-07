CPD, RCSD investigating suspicious water bottles found at recent protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are working with state and federal agencies to investigating suspicious water bottles spotted at recent protests in downtown Columbia.
In the area of Lincoln, Laurel, and Richland Streets this weekend, the CPD Bomb Squad found the plastic bottles containing a white milky substance and partially covered in duct tape.
The water bottles were then safely collected for examination.
Due to the suspicious nature of the bottles, SLED and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were notified by CPD.
The FBI is in the process of testing the substance to determine its components. During a field test at the scene, the contents included a small trace of a substance that can be caustic to the skin.
Additionally, at least three CPD officers complained of burns, blisters, irritation, and redness on their hands and arms consistent with injuries from a caustic or corrosive substance. The officers received medical attention during the hostile protests at CPD Headquarters on May 30.
Officials are working to determine if there is a direct link between the injuries and the bottles.
Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook released a statement regarding the situation saying, “This may suggest evidence of not a spontaneous or peaceful protest but an orchestrated and planned attack against law enforcement. Those who choose violence over peace will continue to be held accountable for their criminal actions.”
“This is just another example of the dangers law enforcement officers face from agitators who are not interested in peace,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “It’s inconceivable that anyone would think to harm officers in such a way, considering the dangers it poses to peaceful protesters as well.“ Lott added, “Bottles filled with corrosive materials are not instruments of protest. They are instruments that are designed to seriously injure those that serve to protect the right of people to protest. Unfortunately, those that chose to peacefully protest rarely see this side of what we face.”
