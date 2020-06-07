Activists, community leaders attend North Charleston ‘Say Their Names’ rally

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Dozens showed up to a rally in North Charleston as protests following the death of George Floyd continue across the Lowcountry.
Pastor Thomas Dixon planned the rally after brothers of Walter Scott, a man killed by a North Charleston police officer in 2015, reached out saying they needed to take action after learning about Floyd’s death.
“It really touched my heart when I saw the video with Mr. George Floyd,” Rodney Scott said. “The wound that we have is still there and things haven’t changed now. We want to start now and we want change now.”
Protesters marched up to the front of city hall, where they chanted, listened to music and heard from activists and community leaders.
Speakers touched on a number of issues facing African Americans and ways people can get involved.
“My philosophy is, if there’s one person in this crowd that was impacted by what they heard today and they go forth and apply that and they ultimately they might even change the nation, then we’ve done what we are supposed to do,” Dixon said.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other officers both attended and patrolled the rally.
“Our police department is all about the partnerships, relationships, and friendships and fellowships,” Burgess said.
“I would challenge officers to honor their oath to protect and serve and not stop there but to police each other,” Major Scott Perry with the North Charleston Police said. “ If they see something, say something and act on it.”
Anthony Scott said seeing the diverse and animated was an encouraging change from just five years ago when he lost his brother.
“My soul leaps because the crowd is so diversified,” Scott said. “Diversity lets me know that change is happening, change is starting. But we need more changes to happen once we leave here today.”
