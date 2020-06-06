77-year-old woman dies after two-car crash in Spartanburg County, troopers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A 77-year-old woman died after getting trapped following a two-car crash Thursday evening, troopers said.
The coroner said Reba Jeannette Deale, of Greer, died at the hospital Thursday night.
Deale was involved in a two-car crash just after 5 p.m., troopers said.
Troopers said a Honda was traveling east on Goodjoin Road and Deale was driving a Subaru north on Jug Factory Road.
Trooper said the Subaru did not give the right-of-way at the intersection.
The Honda then hit the Subaru, according to troopers.
Deale was taken to the hospital where she died, troopers said.
The driver of the Honda sustained non-life threatening injuries.
