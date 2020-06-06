16-year-old girl dies after early morning drive-by shooting in Anderson, coroner says

“Shunt (as she was known to her family) was a beautiful young women on the verge of greatness. We loved her fun attitude, great style and love for life. She meant so much to her siblings, parents, and friends. We are devastated by the tragic end to her life. We pray and hope that justice will be served in a swift manner. Ashanti, your family loves you and cannot believe you are not here with anymore. We will never forget the joy you brought to us and will keep your memory alive.”