16-year-old girl dies after early morning drive-by shooting in Anderson, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A 16-year-old girl died Friday morning after she was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting following a graduation party, according to the coroner.
Ashanti Hester, 16, died at the hospital.
Hester was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. at the intersection of East North Avenue and Whitehall Road, police said.
They said another car drove up beside Hester's vehicle and fired into her vehicle.
Police said Hester was attending a graduation party earlier and the partygoers moved to the Red Roof Inn.
They said the group then moved to the QT gas station and an argument started.
Police said that is when Hester and two others left in her car.
The other two people in the car were not injured.
Hester's family told WYFF News 4 that Hester was attending her cousin's Westside High School graduation party.
No arrests have been made.
Hester's family provided the following statement to WYFF News 4:
“Shunt (as she was known to her family) was a beautiful young women on the verge of greatness. We loved her fun attitude, great style and love for life. She meant so much to her siblings, parents, and friends. We are devastated by the tragic end to her life. We pray and hope that justice will be served in a swift manner. Ashanti, your family loves you and cannot believe you are not here with anymore. We will never forget the joy you brought to us and will keep your memory alive.”
