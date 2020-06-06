UNC Charlotte students to march to end injustice: ‘a journey toward change’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students gathered at UNC Charlotte for a march to end injustice Saturday afternoon.
The march, which follows days of protests over George Floyd and others in a stance to end police brutality and racism, is set to start at 1 p.m. and end around 3 p.m.
The march began on J M Keynes Drive across from the UNC Charlotte campus near Five Guys burger restaurant, and will end at Popp Martin Student Union.
“Today, a student-organized march to end injustice will take place throughout University City and our campus,” UNC Charlotte tweeted. “We stand with Niner Nation in the journey toward change.”
Organizers say the event is peaceful. Those participating are asked to wear a face mask to minimize potential spread of COVID-19.
UNC Charlotte’s football and women’s basketball team were among some of the marchers.
Some of the water and snacks provided for students were donated by restaurants that are close to the university.
On lookers at nearby apartments close to the march were on balconies shouting in support, so were some drivers who honked horns as the marchers passed by.
Marchers knelt for 9 minutes to remember George Floyd, as “I can’t breathe” chants went on.
Leaders of the march read to the crowd, with names of black men and women who died in police custody.
The police chief for UNC Charlotte was there with some of his officers to walk along students in support of the movement. Officers were not in uniform as the community has requested for them not to be to signify even more solidarity.
CMPD officers were close by watching and blocking roads to make sure all people marching stay safe.
